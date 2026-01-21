Left Menu

Japanese Bond Market Rebounds Amid Economic Turmoil

Japanese government bonds rebounded after a global market rout, with volatility persisting amid political uncertainty. Yields fell following the Finance Minister's comments to reassure markets. A drop in JGB yields helped ease concerns, but domestic and international factors kept investor sentiment wary.

Updated: 21-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:40 IST
Japanese Bond Market Rebounds Amid Economic Turmoil
On Wednesday, Japanese government bonds (JGBs) saw a rebound following a tumultuous period affecting global markets. Despite this recovery, trading remained volatile, with stocks falling for a fifth consecutive session. The 30-year JGB yield decreased significantly to 3.71%, a drop from an unprecedented 3.88% in the previous session. Similarly, the benchmark 10-year yield decreased to 2.280% after reaching a 27-year high the day before, illustrating the inverse relationship between yields and bond prices.

This week, Japan's markets have demonstrated fragility, largely affected by political developments as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi prepares to dissolve parliament for a snap election. Coinciding with this, the central bank's policy meeting continues to shape economic sentiment. Record high yields across many JGB tenors were observed Tuesday, spurred by Prime Minister Takaichi's tax elimination pledge on groceries, which intensified concerns over Japan's financial stability. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's overnight assurances that the fiscal policy was non-expansionary calmed markets, according to Bloomberg News.

Strategist Katsutoshi Inadome of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management noted that Minister Katayama's comments resulted in a significant yield drop. This change, however, was supported by thin trading and limited investor participation, causing an abrupt price increase. Historical parallels with Britain's 2022 gilt collapse were drawn as declining yields relieved some fears. Meanwhile, political uncertainties and global trade tensions continued to dampen market sentiment with the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices reflecting these challenges.

