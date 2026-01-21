Left Menu

Political Blame Game Over Sanatana Dharma Comments

The BJP accused DMK of politicizing an FIR against Amit Malviya, following the Madras High Court's quashing of the case related to his critique of Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatana Dharma. The situation led to demands for Stalin's removal over alleged 'hate speech' remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:35 IST
Political Blame Game Over Sanatana Dharma Comments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after the Madras High Court quashed an FIR against Amit Malviya. The case had accused Malviya of 'distorting' comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding 'Sanatana Dharma'. The BJP demanded Udhayanidhi's removal and further legal actions against him.

The Madras High Court decision came following a 2023 FIR by Tiruchi city police against Malviya, where Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma were deemed 'hate speech'. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, celebrating the court's decision, stated that truth triumphed and criticized the DMK government's move as a punitive step against Malviya.

The political tension arose when Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases, leading to criticism from the BJP. Malviya condemned Udhayanidhi's comments as a call for violence against the Hindu community. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Malviya under the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

 Belgium
2
Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Shifts

Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Sh...

 Global
4
Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026