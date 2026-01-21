Political Blame Game Over Sanatana Dharma Comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after the Madras High Court quashed an FIR against Amit Malviya. The case had accused Malviya of 'distorting' comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding 'Sanatana Dharma'. The BJP demanded Udhayanidhi's removal and further legal actions against him.

The Madras High Court decision came following a 2023 FIR by Tiruchi city police against Malviya, where Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma were deemed 'hate speech'. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, celebrating the court's decision, stated that truth triumphed and criticized the DMK government's move as a punitive step against Malviya.

The political tension arose when Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases, leading to criticism from the BJP. Malviya condemned Udhayanidhi's comments as a call for violence against the Hindu community. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Malviya under the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)