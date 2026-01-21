Left Menu

Erdogan's Call for Kurdish Disarmament: A Bid for Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Kurdish forces in northern Syria to disarm after a ceasefire agreement. This follows Syrian government forces reclaiming territory and aims to integrate Kurdish fighters into Syria's central government, with Turkey viewing the SDF as linked to the PKK terrorist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:37 IST
Erdogan's Call for Kurdish Disarmament: A Bid for Peace
Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of Kurdish forces in northern Syria disarming, following a ceasefire deal with Damascus, to prevent further bloodshed. This situation unfolds as Syrian government troops reclaim territories in the region.

The United States, a key ally of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey sees as affiliated with the PKK terrorist group, emphasized changing its collaboration with the group amid the new Syrian government's rise. President Erdogan spoke optimistically about the SDF's integration into the Syrian state.

Erdogan confirmed dialogues with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting discussions around the joint campaign against ISIS in Syria. He reiterated to Kurds in Turkey the importance of ignoring provocations by militants as Turkey continues its peace process with the PKK.

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026