Erdogan's Call for Kurdish Disarmament: A Bid for Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of Kurdish forces in northern Syria disarming, following a ceasefire deal with Damascus, to prevent further bloodshed. This situation unfolds as Syrian government troops reclaim territories in the region.

The United States, a key ally of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey sees as affiliated with the PKK terrorist group, emphasized changing its collaboration with the group amid the new Syrian government's rise. President Erdogan spoke optimistically about the SDF's integration into the Syrian state.

Erdogan confirmed dialogues with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting discussions around the joint campaign against ISIS in Syria. He reiterated to Kurds in Turkey the importance of ignoring provocations by militants as Turkey continues its peace process with the PKK.