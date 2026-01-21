Market Turbulence: U.S. Stocks React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Wall Street saw a reprieve on Wednesday as U.S. stock index futures steadied, recovering slightly from the largest sell-off in three months. This market turbulence was triggered by President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to purchase Greenland from Denmark, which sent shockwaves through the investor community and led to a flight to safe-haven assets.

The three major U.S. indexes each reported nearly 2% losses on Tuesday, marking their most significant single-day drop in recent months. The downturn was fueled by Trump's tariff threats aimed at European allies, contingent upon his Greenland acquisition ambitions. Trump's keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos is in the spotlight, with further implications for his Greenland push still to unfold.

Investors are also focused on several other pivotal events, including speeches from global leaders at Davos and hearings concerning Trump's efforts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The quarterly earnings season is underway; United Airlines showed promise due to strong travel demand, while Netflix dipped amid a content bidding rivalry. Kraft Heinz shares fell following a filing suggesting Berkshire Hathaway might divest its notable stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)