Left Menu

Union Minister Invites Kerala CM to Join NDA for Development Funds

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to join the BJP-led NDA, promising more funds for the state's development. Athawale suggested that this alignment could lead to a 'revolutionary' change, potentially benefiting Kerala with a substantial financial package and securing Vijayan's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:12 IST
Union Minister Invites Kerala CM to Join NDA for Development Funds
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to align with the BJP-led NDA to secure increased financial support for the state.

Athawale asserted that such a move would be 'revolutionary,' with the promise of a substantial package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at Kerala's development.

He suggested that joining the NDA would bolster Vijayan's prospects in future elections, potentially paving his way to retaining the Chief Ministership, while also inviting other parties like CPI(M) and CPI to consider the same path.

TRENDING

1
ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

 United Arab Emirates
2
Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

 Global
3
Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

 India
4
Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026