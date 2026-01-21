Union Minister Invites Kerala CM to Join NDA for Development Funds
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to join the BJP-led NDA, promising more funds for the state's development. Athawale suggested that this alignment could lead to a 'revolutionary' change, potentially benefiting Kerala with a substantial financial package and securing Vijayan's political future.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to align with the BJP-led NDA to secure increased financial support for the state.
Athawale asserted that such a move would be 'revolutionary,' with the promise of a substantial package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at Kerala's development.
He suggested that joining the NDA would bolster Vijayan's prospects in future elections, potentially paving his way to retaining the Chief Ministership, while also inviting other parties like CPI(M) and CPI to consider the same path.
