Trump's Controversial Pursuit: Greenland Acquisition and Global Tensions

During a speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in purchasing Greenland, a move that has stirred tension among NATO allies. Despite underlying economic progress, Trump's focus on acquiring the Arctic island has raised diplomatic concerns.

The speech also addressed Trump's ambitions in Venezuela, sparking widespread criticism. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Trump's proposed tariffs related to Greenland as a 'mistake,' while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested possible EU retaliatory measures.

Trump insisted that Greenland is essential for US national security, labeling Denmark 'ungrateful' for past US protection. His push for immediate negotiations has fueled further uncertainty around transatlantic alliances.