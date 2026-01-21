Trump's Controversial Pursuit: Greenland Acquisition and Global Tensions
US President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland has sparked controversy, straining relations with NATO allies. Despite economic success claims, his focus on Greenland and Venezuela's oil raises global eyebrows. European leaders, particularly Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, criticize his policy, hinting at potential retaliations.
- Country:
- Switzerland
During a speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in purchasing Greenland, a move that has stirred tension among NATO allies. Despite underlying economic progress, Trump's focus on acquiring the Arctic island has raised diplomatic concerns.
The speech also addressed Trump's ambitions in Venezuela, sparking widespread criticism. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Trump's proposed tariffs related to Greenland as a 'mistake,' while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested possible EU retaliatory measures.
Trump insisted that Greenland is essential for US national security, labeling Denmark 'ungrateful' for past US protection. His push for immediate negotiations has fueled further uncertainty around transatlantic alliances.
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit Stirs European Markets, Relief as Rhetoric Softens
Trump's Bold Greenland Stance: US Protection and European Tensions
Europe's Urgent Call for Reform: Closing the Competitiveness Gap
Only US can protect Greenland; many European nations have also acquired territories, and there is nothing wrong with it: Trump at WEF.
European Far-Right Parties Distance from Trump Over Foreign Policy Moves