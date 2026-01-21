Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pursuit: Greenland Acquisition and Global Tensions

US President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland has sparked controversy, straining relations with NATO allies. Despite economic success claims, his focus on Greenland and Venezuela's oil raises global eyebrows. European leaders, particularly Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, criticize his policy, hinting at potential retaliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST
Trump's Controversial Pursuit: Greenland Acquisition and Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During a speech at the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in purchasing Greenland, a move that has stirred tension among NATO allies. Despite underlying economic progress, Trump's focus on acquiring the Arctic island has raised diplomatic concerns.

The speech also addressed Trump's ambitions in Venezuela, sparking widespread criticism. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Trump's proposed tariffs related to Greenland as a 'mistake,' while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested possible EU retaliatory measures.

Trump insisted that Greenland is essential for US national security, labeling Denmark 'ungrateful' for past US protection. His push for immediate negotiations has fueled further uncertainty around transatlantic alliances.

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026