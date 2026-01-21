Left Menu

Mahayuti Poised to Command Civic Mayorships Amid Strategic Alliances

Maharashtra BJP Chief, Ravindra Chavan, announced that the Mahayuti alliance will appoint mayors in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane municipal corporations. The alliance's dominance is strengthened by MNS's support for Shiv Sena, reaffirming the public mandate. A final decision awaits a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan announced on Wednesday that the Mahayuti alliance is set to install its mayors in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane municipal corporations, amid shifting political landscapes. This follows support from five MNS corporators aligning with BJP's Shiv Sena ally.

Chavan emphasized that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine received a clear public mandate in these civic bodies and that Mahayuti candidates would secure mayoral positions accordingly. A joint meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will finalize these appointments after Fadnavis's return from Davos.

In Kalyan Dombivli, MNS's move to support Shiv Sena further consolidates its position in the 122-member municipal corporation, as Shiv Sena becomes the single largest party with 53 seats. The political dynamics post-election enhance Mahayuti's control across key urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

