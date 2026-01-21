Mahayuti Poised to Command Civic Mayorships Amid Strategic Alliances

Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan announced on Wednesday that the Mahayuti alliance is set to install its mayors in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane municipal corporations, amid shifting political landscapes. This follows support from five MNS corporators aligning with BJP's Shiv Sena ally.

Chavan emphasized that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine received a clear public mandate in these civic bodies and that Mahayuti candidates would secure mayoral positions accordingly. A joint meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will finalize these appointments after Fadnavis's return from Davos.

In Kalyan Dombivli, MNS's move to support Shiv Sena further consolidates its position in the 122-member municipal corporation, as Shiv Sena becomes the single largest party with 53 seats. The political dynamics post-election enhance Mahayuti's control across key urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)