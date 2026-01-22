Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Transatlantic Tension Rises

President Trump is causing international tension with remarks about acquiring Greenland. His speech at the World Economic Forum raised concerns about U.S. expansionism and NATO's role. Denmark insists on respecting its sovereignty, amid Greenland's cautious preparations. Trump's rhetoric about tariffs further complicates relations with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland have sparked international controversy. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump insisted on obtaining ownership of the island without military force, despite Greenland's significance to NATO.

Denmark remains firm on respecting its sovereignty, and Greenland is preparing for potential crises. Trump's rhetoric on imposing tariffs also looms large over transatlantic relations, with threats of steep import taxes on Denmark and other European allies if negotiations do not proceed.

While urging Europe to reconsider its stance, Trump emphasized the U.S.'s robust economy against a faltering European market. The potential disruption of trade and economic relationships adds to the growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

