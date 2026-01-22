Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates Tensions in Maine
The Trump administration initiated 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine, targeting criminal offenders in refugee communities. The operation has sparked controversy with local leadership and immigrant communities, particularly due to its focus on Somali immigrants. Recent polls show declining public support for Trump's immigration tactics.
The Trump administration has launched an immigration operation named 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine, focusing on regions with significant refugee communities, including Somalis, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.
With over 100 agents deployed to Maine, a state known for welcoming refugees, political leadership and immigrant communities brace for intensified enforcement. Governor Janet Mills criticized these actions, stating they are 'not welcome.'
Tensions have heightened as public support notably declines amid aggressive immigration enforcement, coinciding with upcoming pivotal midterm elections. Immigration remains a central issue as federal agents maintain a strong presence in Maine communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
