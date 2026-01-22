California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy
California Governor Gavin Newsom was allegedly barred from speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a move he attributes to interference by the Trump administration. Newsom's office stated that pressure from the White House led to this decision, amidst ongoing clashes between Trump and Newsom.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal Democrat critic of President Donald Trump, claims he was barred from speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alleging interference from the White House.
Newsom accused the U.S. of blocking his participation in the official venue at Davos, emphasizing that California is indeed part of the United States. He criticized the White House's alleged actions as weak and pathetic.
This incident reflects the ongoing tensions between Trump and Newsom, further fueled by the governor's contemplation of a 2028 presidential run. Trump has long been critical of Newsom, referring to him disparagingly.
