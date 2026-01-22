Left Menu

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Gavin Newsom was allegedly barred from speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a move he attributes to interference by the Trump administration. Newsom's office stated that pressure from the White House led to this decision, amidst ongoing clashes between Trump and Newsom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:57 IST
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy
Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal Democrat critic of President Donald Trump, claims he was barred from speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alleging interference from the White House.

Newsom accused the U.S. of blocking his participation in the official venue at Davos, emphasizing that California is indeed part of the United States. He criticized the White House's alleged actions as weak and pathetic.

This incident reflects the ongoing tensions between Trump and Newsom, further fueled by the governor's contemplation of a 2028 presidential run. Trump has long been critical of Newsom, referring to him disparagingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026