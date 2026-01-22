Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

In a bold political maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, responding to voter concerns over living costs ahead of the upcoming congressional elections.

Trump claimed he received calls from credit-card companies who, despite lucrative profits, should 'give people a break.' However, he did not disclose specific companies or executives involved.

Despite pushback from the banking industry, which argues a cap could restrict consumer credit access, and skepticism from Wall Street analysts about legislative success, Trump's proposal has garnered some bipartisan interest, notably from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

(With inputs from agencies.)