Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, has requested President Trump to commute her sentence. She was convicted of defrauding investors in her startup, once valued at $9 billion. Her request's status remains pending on the Justice Department's website, with no immediate response from the White House.

Updated: 22-01-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:04 IST
Elizabeth Holmes, the embattled founder of Theranos, has made an appeal for clemency to President Donald Trump, hoping to have her sentence commuted. Holmes was previously convicted of defrauding investors in her once-prominent but now-defunct blood-testing company, Theranos, previously valued at a staggering $9 billion.

The U.S. Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney currently lists the status of Holmes' commutation request as pending. This request was reportedly made last year, adding her to the backlog of individuals seeking clemency.

As of now, the White House has not provided a response to inquiries regarding Holmes' plea. The development adds another layer to the ongoing saga of one of Silicon Valley's most infamous scandals.

