Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Elizabeth Holmes, the embattled founder of Theranos, has made an appeal for clemency to President Donald Trump, hoping to have her sentence commuted. Holmes was previously convicted of defrauding investors in her once-prominent but now-defunct blood-testing company, Theranos, previously valued at a staggering $9 billion.

The U.S. Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney currently lists the status of Holmes' commutation request as pending. This request was reportedly made last year, adding her to the backlog of individuals seeking clemency.

As of now, the White House has not provided a response to inquiries regarding Holmes' plea. The development adds another layer to the ongoing saga of one of Silicon Valley's most infamous scandals.

