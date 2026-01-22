Putin Proposes Release of Frozen Assets for Ukraine's Rebuilding

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled his willingness to allocate frozen Russian assets towards rebuilding war-damaged Ukraine. The announcement comes ahead of talks with US special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, slated for Thursday.

During a televised session of the Russian Security Council, Putin also revealed plans to donate $1 billion from these assets to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace, tasked with managing a ceasefire plan in Gaza. This initiative highlights Russia's strategic use of its assets in international peace efforts.

The discussions, aimed at finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, reflect ongoing dialogue between Russian and American officials. The potential usage of these funds underscores broader geopolitical dynamics and efforts to stabilize regions affected by conflict.

