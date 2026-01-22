Australia Mourns: Commemorating Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Victims
Australia observes a national day of mourning for victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting, marking the country's deadliest attack in decades. A memorial at Sydney's Opera House honors those lost. Responses include a national gun buyback program and debates on antisemitism and hate speech laws.
Australia has begun a national day of mourning for the victims of the tragic Bondi Beach mass shooting, marked by flags flown at half-mast nationwide in anticipation of a memorial event at Sydney's Opera House.
The December 14 attack, during a Hanukkah celebration, saw a father and son allegedly inspired by Islamic State, claiming 15 lives in Australia's deadliest shooting in decades. The government has condemned it as an act of terrorism targeting Jewish people.
Commemorative events include a minute's silence at 7 p.m., with candles and speeches from lawmakers, as the nation reflects and takes steps toward tougher antisemitism measures and gun control legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
