Putin's Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The talks will address the potential use of frozen Russian assets for recovery work. Discussions will also include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 06:34 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would engage in talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to find a resolution to the prolonged war with Ukraine, now nearing its four-year mark.

Putin, addressing Russia's Security Council, emphasized discussing the potential allocation of frozen Russian assets for recovery in war-torn regions with the U.S. representatives. "This matter is under negotiation with the U.S. administration," he said, as reported by Russian agencies.

The Russian leader is also set to converse with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Furthermore, Russia's Foreign Ministry is assessing U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace. Despite the decision pending, Putin expressed readiness to allocate $1 billion from the frozen assets, citing Russia's enduring ties with the Palestinian people.

