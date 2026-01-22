BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti Solidifies Hold on Maharashtra Civic Bodies

The political landscape in Maharashtra's municipal corporations is set for significant changes, with the Mahayuti alliance, including BJP and Shiv Sena, on track to secure mayoral positions in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane. BJP Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan confirmed this development amid emerging political dynamics.

Chavan emphasized that the public mandate has clearly favored the Mahayuti in all three civic bodies, with clear majorities in each, ensuring the alliance's leadership roles. This was reinforced after detailed discussions between Chavan and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde last week.

The recent move by five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporators to back Shiv Sena further strengthens the alliance's hold over Kalyan-Dombivli, diminishing the position of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and its allies. The final appointments will be confirmed after a meeting of top leaders in Mumbai.