BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti Solidifies Hold on Maharashtra Civic Bodies

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP and Shiv Sena, is poised to secure mayoral posts in several Maharashtra municipal corporations. Five MNS corporators have pledged support, bolstering the alliance's strength in Kalyan-Dombivli. The final decision on mayoral appointments awaits the return of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra's municipal corporations is set for significant changes, with the Mahayuti alliance, including BJP and Shiv Sena, on track to secure mayoral positions in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane. BJP Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan confirmed this development amid emerging political dynamics.

Chavan emphasized that the public mandate has clearly favored the Mahayuti in all three civic bodies, with clear majorities in each, ensuring the alliance's leadership roles. This was reinforced after detailed discussions between Chavan and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde last week.

The recent move by five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporators to back Shiv Sena further strengthens the alliance's hold over Kalyan-Dombivli, diminishing the position of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and its allies. The final appointments will be confirmed after a meeting of top leaders in Mumbai.

