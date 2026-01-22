Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for allegedly breaching constitutional protocol by not fully reading the government's legislative address. Kharge claimed the Governor's actions undermine constitutional obligations, citing partisan influence. The issue stems from disagreement over remarks about a central employment mission, highlighting state-federal tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political stage has been set ablaze after state minister Priyank Kharge accused Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of constitutional violations. The controversy arose when Gehlot allegedly refused to present the government's address fully during the legislature's initial session this year.

Minister Kharge, expressing his regret on social media, highlighted that the Constitution mandates the Governor to deliver the government-prepared address entirely, reflecting the cabinet's policy, rather than personal views. This responsibility is outlined under Article 176 and requires collaboration with the council of ministers as per Article 163.

The conflict ignited over the mention of the 'Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin)', a central initiative which replaced an earlier employment guarantee act. The Governor reportedly wanted parts criticizing the initiative removed, whereas the Karnataka government resisted, signifying broader state-federal contention.

