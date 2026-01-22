Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Reversal: Europe Relieved Amid Arctic Security Talks

President Donald Trump reversed his stance on imposing tariffs on Europe related to US control over Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos. A new framework with NATO concerning Arctic security was introduced. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen asserted Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland remains non-negotiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:09 IST
Trump's Greenland Reversal: Europe Relieved Amid Arctic Security Talks
Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Europe expressed relief following a reversal by US President Donald Trump about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump, initially intent on imposing tariffs on eight European nations, withdrew this threat, introducing instead a new framework with NATO on Arctic security, ruling out the use of force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was reassured that sovereignty will not be negotiated, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte played a key role in the discussions. Frederiksen emphasized that Arctic security involves all of NATO, maintaining open communication with both Trump and Rutte.

Meanwhile, the US envoy indicated Trump's consideration of a tariff-free zone for Ukraine, aiming to bolster industry in the war-torn nation. As part of this diplomatic effort, discussions continued in Davos regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid Global Trade Frictions

Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid ...

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

 Global
3
Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

 Global
4
Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026