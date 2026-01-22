Trump's Greenland Reversal: Europe Relieved Amid Arctic Security Talks

Europe expressed relief following a reversal by US President Donald Trump about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump, initially intent on imposing tariffs on eight European nations, withdrew this threat, introducing instead a new framework with NATO on Arctic security, ruling out the use of force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was reassured that sovereignty will not be negotiated, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte played a key role in the discussions. Frederiksen emphasized that Arctic security involves all of NATO, maintaining open communication with both Trump and Rutte.

Meanwhile, the US envoy indicated Trump's consideration of a tariff-free zone for Ukraine, aiming to bolster industry in the war-torn nation. As part of this diplomatic effort, discussions continued in Davos regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)