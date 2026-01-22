Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Diplomatic Progress in Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin appreciates U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's diplomatic efforts concerning Ukraine but refrains from commenting on optimism regarding a deal. Talks involving Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Vladimir Putin are set to continue, focusing on resolving the conflict, with progress reportedly close.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has expressed its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for further discussions on this pressing issue.

While optimistic about reaching an agreement, the Kremlin remains tight-lipped about the current stage of negotiations, emphasizing the value placed on the peacemaking initiatives of Trump and his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

