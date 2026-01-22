Kremlin Awaits Diplomatic Progress in Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin has expressed its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for further discussions on this pressing issue.

While optimistic about reaching an agreement, the Kremlin remains tight-lipped about the current stage of negotiations, emphasizing the value placed on the peacemaking initiatives of Trump and his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)