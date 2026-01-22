Vijay's TVK Gears Up for 2026 Elections with 'Whistle' Symbol

The Election Commission has sanctioned the 'whistle' as the emblem for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. Senior leader CTR Nirmal Kumar stated that party workers have enthusiastically propagated it statewide.

The whistle, which was Vijay's top choice from an array of ten symbols, represents the burgeoning expectations and aspirations for Vijay's potential leadership as Chief Minister. As the party braces for its first electoral challenge in the 2026 Assembly polls, confidence in a substantial victory is palpable among supporters, Kumar expressed.

Drawing cultural resonance, one of Vijay's hit songs, 'Whistle Podu,' aligns with the party's symbol. Concurrently, senior Congress official Praveen Chakravarty noted the commencement of the 'election whistle,' signaling the onset of political activity in Tamil Nadu.