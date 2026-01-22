Protests Erupt Over Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Youth Wings Demand Justice
Protests by the youth wings of Congress and BJP over the Sabarimala gold loss took place in the state capital and Thrissur. Authorities deployed barricades, water cannons, and tear gas to control the demonstrations. The case involves the alleged misappropriation of gold from temple idols and frames.
- Country:
- India
Violent protests erupted in Kerala's state capital and Thrissur as youth wings of Congress and BJP clashed with police over the Sabarimala gold loss scandal. Demonstrators faced barricades, water cannons, and tear gas as they voiced demands for action against the alleged corruption involving temple gold.
The contentious issue stems from claims of misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple. The uproar has prompted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest 12 individuals linked to the case.
Further fueling tensions, political accusations between parties in Kerala have intensified, with controversial remarks by State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian accusing both majority and minority communalism as contributing factors in the ongoing case. The protests reflect deep-seated political divides, amplified by recent elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD Sets Stage for Statewide Protest: Accuses BJP of Betrayal
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh
Tension Over Unauthorized Religious Structures at KGMU: BJP Leader's Urgent Plea to CM
Viral Audio Controversy: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche Denies Allegations
Chaiwala Controversy: Congress vs. BJP Intensifies