Prominent CPI(M) Member Joins IUML, Citing Secular Values

Suja Chandrababu, a long-time CPI(M) Kollam District Committee member, has joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), citing the party's secular and inclusive values. Her decision follows dissatisfaction with CPI(M)'s internal secular practices. The move happens shortly after another CPI(M) leader joined Congress.

In a significant political shift, Suja Chandrababu, a veteran CPI(M) Kollam District Committee member, has officially joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Marking roughly three decades of association with the Left party, her departure highlights internal discontent.

Chandrababu's defection, endorsed by IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, underscores her quest for secularism and inclusivity, which she perceives is better embodied by IUML. Accusing CPI(M) of not practising its secular claims internally, she expressed her disillusionment with its treatment of the IUML on public stages.

This move by Chandrababu aligns with a recent trend of CPI(M) leaders joining the Congress-led UDF, as demonstrated by senior leader Aisha Potty's transition. These political movements suggest shifting allegiances within Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

