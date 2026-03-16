Kerala Assembly Elections: UDF's Confident Leap Toward Victory

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran expressed strong confidence on Monday regarding the United Democratic Front's (UDF) potential triumph in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. He confidently projected that the UDF would secure at least 100 out of 140 seats.

"We welcome the dates and the announcement of the Election Commission to hold the elections in five states, including Kerala. Here, we believe the Congress-led UDF will return with an absolute majority. We are certain of winning at least 100 seats as we enter the election fully prepared without internal conflicts," Premachandran stated.

The electoral contest in Kerala is primarily a clash between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF, vying for 140 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also joins the fray, planning to contest in approximately 100 seats, while affiliates Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 compete for the remainder.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. According to the timetable, Kerala and Assam will conduct polls on April 9, with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal voting on April 23. Puducherry also votes on April 9, with West Bengal having a second polling day on April 29. Counting of all votes will occur on May 4, said the ECI.

In preparation, the ECI conducted a special intensive revision of voter lists across these states and the union territory, publishing final electoral rolls. Current assembly terms will conclude on different dates: May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry.