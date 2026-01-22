Left Menu

Diplomatic Discussions in Davos: Trump and Zelenskiy Meet

U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Davos as 'very good.' He emphasized that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that the conflict in Ukraine must conclude. Trump made these remarks shortly after their hour-long meeting.

In Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as 'very good.' The discussions focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Trump sending a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the war needs to end.

After the meeting, which lasted approximately an hour, Trump briefly addressed reporters, conveying optimism about the discussions. The interaction took place at the World Economic Forum, where global leaders gather to address pressing issues.

The White House confirmed the duration and tone of the meeting, reinforcing their commitment to seeking resolution in the region while highlighting the importance of diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

