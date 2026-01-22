Left Menu

NDA Alliance Eyes Tamil Nadu Victory with Anti-Corruption Narrative

Piyush Goyal, BJP election in charge for Tamil Nadu, expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA will win the upcoming elections, promising infrastructure development and good governance. He criticized the current DMK government for corruption and promoting dynasty politics, aiming to restore Tamil Nadu's cultural and political integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:02 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal has declared the readiness of an AIADMK-led NDA alliance to seize power in Tamil Nadu. Goyal emphasized infrastructure development and good governance as key directives, indicating a major shift in leadership by targeting the current DMK administration's alleged corruption.

Following discussions with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal stated the coalition's resolve to dismantle the 'corrupt and dynasty rule' of the DMK, with an intent to rejuvenate Tamil Nadu's traditional pride. The upcoming Prime Minister Modi's rally near Chennai is forecasted as a pivotal event, setting the tone for looming state assembly elections.

The AIADMK, helming the NDA in Tamil Nadu comprising BJP, PMK, AMMK, and Tamil Maanila Congress, reaffirmed their unity and dedication to tackling the DMK's tarnished governance record. Goyal also urged for action against CM Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, citing divisive speech claims, underscoring the alliance's commitment to cultural restoration.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

