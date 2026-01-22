Chouhan Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Governance and MGNREGA Mismanagement
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress for allegedly losing its ideology following an incident involving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. He accused the Karnataka government of corruption and inadequate implementation of MGNREGA. Chouhan defended the Centre's employment initiative and criticized alleged irregularities in agricultural procurement.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing it of abandoning its ideology following a reported insult to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Chouhan criticized the Karnataka government, citing corruption and challenges to democratic principles, and contended that the Congress's criticism of the Centre's employment initiatives was unwarranted.
The minister claimed large-scale irregularities within the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Karnataka and urged for accountability while defending the Centre's new employment schemes.
