Chouhan Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Governance and MGNREGA Mismanagement

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing it of abandoning its ideology following a reported insult to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Chouhan criticized the Karnataka government, citing corruption and challenges to democratic principles, and contended that the Congress's criticism of the Centre's employment initiatives was unwarranted.

The minister claimed large-scale irregularities within the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Karnataka and urged for accountability while defending the Centre's new employment schemes.

