Political Shake-Up: Gwynne's Exit and Its Implications

Andrew Gwynne, a former minister in the Labour Party, announced his departure from parliament, potentially paving the way for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Gwynne's exit impacted the financial markets briefly, with borrowing costs rising and sterling falling.

London | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:18 IST
  • United Kingdom

Andrew Gwynne, a former minister in Keir Starmer's Labour Party, announced his decision to step down from parliament. Gwynne represents the constituency of Gorton and Denton in northwest England.

The announcement caused a brief rise in British government borrowing costs and a dip in sterling earlier on Thursday. The reports of his expected resignation stirred the financial markets momentarily.

Gwynne's resignation may open a path back to parliament for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who is regarded as a potential contender to Starmer's leadership.

