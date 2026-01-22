EU Urged to Stay Focused on Ukraine Amid Trump's Greenland Moves

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized that the European Union must keep its attention on the war in Ukraine, undeterred by U.S. President Donald Trump's bold attempt to purchase Greenland.

Speaking ahead of an emergency European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Martin highlighted the critical situation in Ukraine.

He urged EU leaders to prioritize Ukrainian matters amidst Trump's geopolitical maneuvers, underlining the importance of unified European focus.

