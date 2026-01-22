EU Urged to Stay Focused on Ukraine Amid Trump's Greenland Moves
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has insisted that the European Union should remain focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to buy Greenland. Martin's comments precede an emergency summit of EU leaders scheduled to take place in Brussels.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized that the European Union must keep its attention on the war in Ukraine, undeterred by U.S. President Donald Trump's bold attempt to purchase Greenland.
Speaking ahead of an emergency European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Martin highlighted the critical situation in Ukraine.
He urged EU leaders to prioritize Ukrainian matters amidst Trump's geopolitical maneuvers, underlining the importance of unified European focus.
