Denmark Urges NATO Presence in Arctic Amid US-Greenland Tensions
Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has called for NATO to increase its presence in the Arctic, amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in controlling Greenland. Frederiksen emphasized Denmark's sovereignty and openness to enhancing security cooperation with the U.S. in the region.
In a bold appeal to NATO, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday called for a heightened presence in the Arctic. Her plea comes amid ongoing U.S. interest in Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, fueled by President Donald Trump's controversial aspirations to assert control.
Speaking ahead of an emergency EU summit in Brussels, Frederiksen declared, "We need a permanent presence from NATO in the Arctic region, including around Greenland." Her comments underscore Denmark's strategic interest in reinforcing its geopolitical stance in the region.
Frederiksen firmly stated that Denmark remains a sovereign state, leaving no room for negotiation on its status. However, she expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. to bolster mutual security cooperation in the Arctic, demonstrating Denmark's pragmatic approach to international relations.
