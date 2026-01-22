Denmark Urges NATO Presence in Arctic Amid US-Greenland Tensions

In a bold appeal to NATO, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday called for a heightened presence in the Arctic. Her plea comes amid ongoing U.S. interest in Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, fueled by President Donald Trump's controversial aspirations to assert control.

Speaking ahead of an emergency EU summit in Brussels, Frederiksen declared, "We need a permanent presence from NATO in the Arctic region, including around Greenland." Her comments underscore Denmark's strategic interest in reinforcing its geopolitical stance in the region.

Frederiksen firmly stated that Denmark remains a sovereign state, leaving no room for negotiation on its status. However, she expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. to bolster mutual security cooperation in the Arctic, demonstrating Denmark's pragmatic approach to international relations.

