Controversial Arrests at Church Protest Spark Heated Debate Over ICE Ties

Federal agents apprehended three protesters in Minnesota after a demonstration at a church. The protest targeted Pastor David Easterwood for his alleged role with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), inciting tensions within the community.

Renowned civil rights activists Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen, alongside anti-ICE veteran William Kelly, were taken into custody. The arrests have sparked legal debates, as Pastor Jonathan Parnell of Cities Church considers legal action against the protesters for allegedly endangering the congregation.

The U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, expressed anger towards the court's handling of related legal proceedings. This incident has fueled further discourse on the intersection of faith and immigration policies under the current administration.