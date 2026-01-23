Tamil Nadu Gears Up for High-Decibel Political Clash as NDA Kicks Off Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked political tensions in Tamil Nadu by calling for an end to the "corrupt" DMK government in the upcoming Assembly elections. Reacting sharply, Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the NDA of repeated betrayals against the state.

As Modi prepares to launch the NDA's election campaign in Maduranthakam, he claims that the NDA's track record and focus on regional aspirations resonate with Tamil Nadu's citizens. The Prime Minister announced his visit on the social media platform 'X,' asserting that Tamil Nadu supports the NDA's governance model.

Stalin countered by questioning Modi's election-timed visits and demanded answers on pending federal promises, including funding allocations, project statuses, and governance actions perceived as detrimental to the state. Modi's visit marks a crucial phase in the NDA's bid to replace the DMK administration.