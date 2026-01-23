Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Gears Up for High-Decibel Political Clash as NDA Kicks Off Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Tamil Nadu's DMK government of corruption ahead of state elections, provoking a strong response from Chief Minister M K Stalin. Modi will launch the NDA's campaign, aiming to end the DMK's tenure with promises of good governance and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:32 IST
Tamil Nadu Gears Up for High-Decibel Political Clash as NDA Kicks Off Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked political tensions in Tamil Nadu by calling for an end to the "corrupt" DMK government in the upcoming Assembly elections. Reacting sharply, Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the NDA of repeated betrayals against the state.

As Modi prepares to launch the NDA's election campaign in Maduranthakam, he claims that the NDA's track record and focus on regional aspirations resonate with Tamil Nadu's citizens. The Prime Minister announced his visit on the social media platform 'X,' asserting that Tamil Nadu supports the NDA's governance model.

Stalin countered by questioning Modi's election-timed visits and demanded answers on pending federal promises, including funding allocations, project statuses, and governance actions perceived as detrimental to the state. Modi's visit marks a crucial phase in the NDA's bid to replace the DMK administration.

TRENDING

1
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
2
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates
3
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

 Global
4
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026