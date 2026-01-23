Left Menu

China and Brazil: A United Front in the Global South

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's support for Brazil and the Global South, emphasizing collaboration through the United Nations. This follows Brazil's criticism of U.S. actions in Venezuela. China's strategic partnership aims to align efforts with Brazil in infrastructure and energy while safeguarding shared interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:40 IST
Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has reiterated his commitment to supporting Brazil and the wider Global South, underscoring the importance of the United Nations in maintaining international stability. Xi's comments came during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following Lula's critique of the United States over its actions concerning Venezuela.

The dialogue between Xi and Lula comes amid heightened concerns in Latin America over potential forced interventions, spurred by the U.S.'s recent move against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This action has drawn criticism from international leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who highlighted threats to the founding principles of the United Nations.

China and Brazil are now poised to strengthen ties through a strategic partnership, aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's infrastructure and energy agendas. Xi's assurance to Lula represents a continued effort to bolster solidarity and cooperative development across the Global South, offering a united counterbalance to U.S. influence in the region.

