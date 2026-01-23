Left Menu

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, a Shiv Sena leader urged Eknath Shinde's faction to support Uddhav Thackeray's candidate instead of the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral election as a tribute during Bal Thackeray's 100th centenary year. The political dynamics post-civic elections show a fragmented power landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:09 IST
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a fierce power tussle in Maharashtra's civic bodies, a significant call for unity was made on Friday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav urged Eknath Shinde's faction to support Uddhav Thackeray's candidate, rather than aligning with BJP in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral election.

Jadhav emphasized that backing Uddhav Thackeray's party would serve as a genuine tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during his 100th centenary year. The recent lottery draw for the Mumbai mayoral post reserved the position for a woman from the general category, leaving the party to adjust its strategies after expectations of the seat going to a Scheduled Tribe woman were unmet.

In the January 15 civic elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 89 seats, and Shinde's Shiv Sena secured 29, forming a coalition. Despite having ruled the BMC for 25 years, the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65 seats, facing tough competition from allies and rivals. The political landscape remains fragmented, sparking debates over who carries forward Bal Thackeray's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
2
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global
3
Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters Due to Brake Issue

Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters Due to Brake Issue

 India
4
Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations

Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026