Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

In the midst of a fierce power tussle in Maharashtra's civic bodies, a significant call for unity was made on Friday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav urged Eknath Shinde's faction to support Uddhav Thackeray's candidate, rather than aligning with BJP in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral election.

Jadhav emphasized that backing Uddhav Thackeray's party would serve as a genuine tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during his 100th centenary year. The recent lottery draw for the Mumbai mayoral post reserved the position for a woman from the general category, leaving the party to adjust its strategies after expectations of the seat going to a Scheduled Tribe woman were unmet.

In the January 15 civic elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 89 seats, and Shinde's Shiv Sena secured 29, forming a coalition. Despite having ruled the BMC for 25 years, the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65 seats, facing tough competition from allies and rivals. The political landscape remains fragmented, sparking debates over who carries forward Bal Thackeray's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)