Eknath Shinde's Unannounced Delhi Visit Stirs Speculation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde traveled to Delhi without a publicly disclosed reason. It is uncertain if he will meet BJP leaders, though he plans to confer with Shiv Sena MPs during the ongoing Parliament budget session. Shinde is expected back for the Maharashtra legislative proceedings by Tuesday.
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde embarked on an unpublicized visit to Delhi on Monday night, raising eyebrows within political circles. Sources confirm the journey but remain tight-lipped about its purpose.
While Shinde's agenda in the national capital remains speculative, the possibility of interactions with senior BJP figures has not been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Deputy CM is slated to engage with Shiv Sena parliamentarians amid the ongoing budget session of Parliament.
Shinde aims to swiftly return to Maharashtra, intending to partake in the state's budget session by Tuesday. This visit, shrouded in mystery, fuels conjecture about potential political developments unfolding in Maharashtra's corridors of power.
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