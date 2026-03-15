Eknath Shinde Aids in Safe Return of Actor's Son from Kuwait
Actor Vishakha Subhedar and her son Abhinay expressed gratitude towards Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for helping Abhinay return safely from Kuwait. Shinde, known for aiding citizens in distress, coordinated assistance for Abhinay's return, continuing his efforts in helping Indians facing difficulties abroad, including a recent evacuation from Dubai.
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In an expression of gratitude, actor Vishakha Subhedar and her son, Abhinay, met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after Abhinay successfully returned from Kuwait. This reunion occurred at Shinde's residence in Thane, where the relief was palpable and thanks were extended.
Abhinay's safe return was facilitated by the coordination and assistance from Shinde, who continues his tradition of helping citizens in distress. His office released a statement highlighting the efforts made to ensure that Abhinay could come back to India safely.
Shinde has been instrumental in similar situations, most recently aiding 164 Indians stranded in a war-like scenario in Dubai. His commitment to assisting Maharashtra citizens facing difficulties abroad remains steadfast, as evidenced by these interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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