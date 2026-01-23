Left Menu

French Government Escapes No-Confidence Motion Amidst Budget Turmoil

The French government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote over a controversial budget decision. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plans to use constitutional powers if a second vote fails. This move highlights ongoing political turmoil, with opposition figures warning of electoral consequences for supporting the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government successfully avoided a no-confidence vote on Friday concerning its decision to advance the 2026 budget without full parliamentary consent. The motion, backed by the hard-left France Unbowed, the Greens, and Communists, required 288 votes to succeed but only gained 269.

A second parliamentary vote is imminent. If it also fails, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu intends to use Article 49.3 of the constitution to advance the expenditure portion of the budget, potentially sparking additional votes of no confidence. This situation arises after lengthy negotiations failed to secure a finance bill that could pass the National Assembly.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is under pressure after the failure to create a working majority since 1958. Political tensions continue as National Rally leader Le Pen warns of future political ramifications. Despite the controversies, government officials hope the budget will be finalized by February's first half.

