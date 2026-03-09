New Faces in Nepal's National Assembly: Oath Ceremony Chronicles

Seventeen newly elected members of Nepal's National Assembly took their oaths of office in a formal ceremony on Monday. The event was presided over by NA Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal at the Parliament building.

The members were elected to the 59-seat National Assembly on January 25. Their terms will last six years, although one-third of the membership rotates out every two years according to the country's constitutional stipulations.

Members including Khamma Bahadur Khati, Gita Devkota, and others participated in the ceremony. Notably absent was member Mia Rakhal. The swearing-in marks a new phase for the legislative body as the new appointees prepare to undertake their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)