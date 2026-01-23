Political Tensions Rise: BJP's Mangal Pandey Targets TMC Amid Electoral Pressures

Mangal Pandey, Bihar minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal, has leveled serious accusations against the Trinamool Congress, blaming them for the suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state. He claims the TMC's tactics have put undue pressure on these officials, leading to tragedies.

Pandey accused Mamata Banerjee's administration of aggressively trying to undermine the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by manipulating officials. This, he argued, benefits the TMC at the cost of BLOs' lives, stating several have succumbed to the pressure allegedly exerted by the government.

In the midst of increasing political tensions ahead of the assembly elections, Pandey assured that the BJP is set to take control, promising accelerated development. Additionally, Pandey launched into a tirade against Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi, emphasizing BJP's roots in pro-poor policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)