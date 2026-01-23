Political Tensions Rise: BJP's Mangal Pandey Targets TMC Amid Electoral Pressures
Bihar minister Mangal Pandey accuses the Trinamool Congress of political pressure causing BLO suicides in West Bengal. Pandey asserts BJP's intention to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government, claiming systemic influence to favor TMC. He also criticizes Congress's Kharge amid highlighting BJP's commitment to development and poverty alleviation.
- Country:
- India
Mangal Pandey, Bihar minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal, has leveled serious accusations against the Trinamool Congress, blaming them for the suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state. He claims the TMC's tactics have put undue pressure on these officials, leading to tragedies.
Pandey accused Mamata Banerjee's administration of aggressively trying to undermine the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by manipulating officials. This, he argued, benefits the TMC at the cost of BLOs' lives, stating several have succumbed to the pressure allegedly exerted by the government.
In the midst of increasing political tensions ahead of the assembly elections, Pandey assured that the BJP is set to take control, promising accelerated development. Additionally, Pandey launched into a tirade against Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi, emphasizing BJP's roots in pro-poor policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence
Civic Clash: Power Struggle in Mumbai's Mayoral Election
Communal Accusations Stir Kerala's Political Waters Ahead of Elections
PM Modi Kicks Off NDA's Tamil Nadu Election Campaign
Mamata Banerjee Demands Declassification of Netaji Files