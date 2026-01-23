Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: BJP's Mangal Pandey Targets TMC Amid Electoral Pressures

Bihar minister Mangal Pandey accuses the Trinamool Congress of political pressure causing BLO suicides in West Bengal. Pandey asserts BJP's intention to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government, claiming systemic influence to favor TMC. He also criticizes Congress's Kharge amid highlighting BJP's commitment to development and poverty alleviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:27 IST
Political Tensions Rise: BJP's Mangal Pandey Targets TMC Amid Electoral Pressures
Mangal Pandey
  • Country:
  • India

Mangal Pandey, Bihar minister and BJP's in-charge for West Bengal, has leveled serious accusations against the Trinamool Congress, blaming them for the suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state. He claims the TMC's tactics have put undue pressure on these officials, leading to tragedies.

Pandey accused Mamata Banerjee's administration of aggressively trying to undermine the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by manipulating officials. This, he argued, benefits the TMC at the cost of BLOs' lives, stating several have succumbed to the pressure allegedly exerted by the government.

In the midst of increasing political tensions ahead of the assembly elections, Pandey assured that the BJP is set to take control, promising accelerated development. Additionally, Pandey launched into a tirade against Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi, emphasizing BJP's roots in pro-poor policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

 India
2
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

 India
3
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

 India
4
Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026