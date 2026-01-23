Civic Clash: Power Struggle in Mumbai's Mayoral Election

In the midst of Maharashtra's civic power struggle, divergent voices within the Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged Friday on whether to seek rival Eknath Shinde's support for Mumbai's mayoral election.

Shinde dismissed the potential alliance, advocating the Mahayuti coalition of Shiv Sena and BJP as leaders in the metropolis. Internal differences are highlighted as Shiv Sena (UBT) members weigh backing Uddhav Thackeray over the BJP, seeking allegiance to founders' ideals.

Despite the Shiv Sena's historical dominance, the election dynamics shift with BJP's significant seat win in civic polls, complicating majority control bids. As tensions heighten, strategic decisions could influence Mumbai's political landscape.