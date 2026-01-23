Left Menu

Trump Dominates Davos Amid Policy Debates and Global Tensions

Donald Trump stole the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in Davos, overshadowing discussions on AI, climate, and global politics. His presence sparked mixed reactions, notably criticism over new tariffs and his ambitious international plans, while experts like Elon Musk fueled optimism in technology and AI breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:40 IST
Donald Trump dominated the World Economic Forum in Davos, overshadowing key discussions on AI, climate change, and global politics. While other leaders focused on pressing issues like renewable energy and technological advancements, Trump's presence and rhetoric drew the most attention.

Despite facing criticism, particularly around new tariffs targeting European nations over his Greenland ambitions, Trump also garnered praise from some quarters for his foreign policy initiatives. However, concerns were raised about his proposed Board of Peace, which many viewed as a challenge to existing global diplomacy structures like the United Nations.

Technology leaders like Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang highlighted AI's potential to transform industries and fuel economic growth. Their presence underscored a theme of optimism and progress, counterbalancing the contentious political narratives that dominated the forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

