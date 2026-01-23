Modi's Warm Welcome Sparks Political Shifts in Thiruvananthapuram

In a noteworthy political shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a victory in Thiruvananthapuram, traditionally a Left bastion, with a significant public event. The PM shared a warm rapport with civic leaders, notably embracing Mayor V V Rajesh among cheers at Putharikandam Maidan.

The event highlighted a strategic blueprint for Thiruvananthapuram's development, as presented by Mayor Rajesh, who was later involved in a controversy over his exclusion from the PM's welcoming committee. State General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized the exclusion as disrespectful to the city's status.

Prime Minister Modi assured the people of Thiruvananthapuram that the city would emerge as a model city, promising complete support to advance its infrastructure and facilities. He encouraged civic trust in impending changes that aim to benefit the city's stature nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)