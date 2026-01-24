China's Strategic Patience at Davos: Steering Through Global Chaos
China adopted a low-key approach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, contrasting the U.S. stance. Beijing aims to benefit from U.S.-Europe tensions while becoming a trusted EU partner. Despite shipping manufacturing overcapacity abroad, China projects itself as a steady global partner amid U.S. unpredictability.
In a marked contrast to the United States, China's understated presence at Davos highlighted its strategic patience amid global turmoil. Business leaders believe China may gain from U.S. discord with Europe, particularly over Greenland. The goal is to strengthen ties with the EU and reduce its dependency on the U.S.
The Chinese delegation, led by Vice-Premier He Lifeng, aimed to attract foreign investment rather than pursue trade surpluses. Despite challenges like exporting manufacturing surpluses, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, China signaled its openness to global business, underscoring a message of economic collaboration.
As world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, acknowledged China as a reliable partner, discussions of reviving business dialogues highlighted China's adaptability and strategic positioning. However, China's muted Davos footprint coincides with economic slowdown, prompting calls for increased domestic consumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Set to Host Global Business Collaboration Hub with LIBF Expo 2026
Major Moves in Telecom, Biotech, and Defense: A Global Business Update
Arnifi: Pioneering Global Business Expansion Through Tech
Davos Dynamics: Trump's Global Business Strategy Unveiled
Trump Sets Stage for Global Business Showdown at Davos