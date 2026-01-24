China's Strategic Patience at Davos: Steering Through Global Chaos

In a marked contrast to the United States, China's understated presence at Davos highlighted its strategic patience amid global turmoil. Business leaders believe China may gain from U.S. discord with Europe, particularly over Greenland. The goal is to strengthen ties with the EU and reduce its dependency on the U.S.

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice-Premier He Lifeng, aimed to attract foreign investment rather than pursue trade surpluses. Despite challenges like exporting manufacturing surpluses, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, China signaled its openness to global business, underscoring a message of economic collaboration.

As world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, acknowledged China as a reliable partner, discussions of reviving business dialogues highlighted China's adaptability and strategic positioning. However, China's muted Davos footprint coincides with economic slowdown, prompting calls for increased domestic consumption.

