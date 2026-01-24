Left Menu

China's Strategic Patience at Davos: Steering Through Global Chaos

China adopted a low-key approach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, contrasting the U.S. stance. Beijing aims to benefit from U.S.-Europe tensions while becoming a trusted EU partner. Despite shipping manufacturing overcapacity abroad, China projects itself as a steady global partner amid U.S. unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:28 IST
China's Strategic Patience at Davos: Steering Through Global Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a marked contrast to the United States, China's understated presence at Davos highlighted its strategic patience amid global turmoil. Business leaders believe China may gain from U.S. discord with Europe, particularly over Greenland. The goal is to strengthen ties with the EU and reduce its dependency on the U.S.

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice-Premier He Lifeng, aimed to attract foreign investment rather than pursue trade surpluses. Despite challenges like exporting manufacturing surpluses, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, China signaled its openness to global business, underscoring a message of economic collaboration.

As world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, acknowledged China as a reliable partner, discussions of reviving business dialogues highlighted China's adaptability and strategic positioning. However, China's muted Davos footprint coincides with economic slowdown, prompting calls for increased domestic consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026