Haiti in Turmoil: Transitional Council Dismisses Prime Minister

Adding to Haiti's political instability, the nation's transitional council announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on Friday. The unprecedented move was spearheaded by council members Edgard Leblanc Fils and Leslie Voltaire, despite the US government's urging for leadership consistency.

The council has promised to appoint a new prime minister within the next 30 days, a decision that heightens concerns about the Haitian leadership's uncertain future. Current council leader Laurent Saint-Cyr had earlier stated his opposition to actions that could destabilize the government.

The move aligns with the provisional ending of the council's term on February 7, raising questions about the potential implications for Haiti's political landscape. The decision highlights the deep-seated challenges within the country's power structures.

