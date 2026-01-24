Left Menu

Haiti in Turmoil: Transitional Council Dismisses Prime Minister

Haiti's transitional council has voted to dismiss Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, intensifying the nation's political chaos. The announcement was made by council member Edgard Leblanc Fils at a news conference, with the aim of replacing the prime minister within 30 days. Uncertainty looms as leadership stability is challenged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:44 IST
Haiti in Turmoil: Transitional Council Dismisses Prime Minister

Adding to Haiti's political instability, the nation's transitional council announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on Friday. The unprecedented move was spearheaded by council members Edgard Leblanc Fils and Leslie Voltaire, despite the US government's urging for leadership consistency.

The council has promised to appoint a new prime minister within the next 30 days, a decision that heightens concerns about the Haitian leadership's uncertain future. Current council leader Laurent Saint-Cyr had earlier stated his opposition to actions that could destabilize the government.

The move aligns with the provisional ending of the council's term on February 7, raising questions about the potential implications for Haiti's political landscape. The decision highlights the deep-seated challenges within the country's power structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026