Vice President Vance Leads Anti-Abortion Activism

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the annual March for Life, celebrating anti-abortion victories, including the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade. He urges further action to limit abortion, sharing personal news about his growing family and highlighting the expansion of the Mexico City policy under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 02:37 IST
Vice President JD Vance rallied anti-abortion supporters at the annual March for Life, highlighting significant policy accomplishments from the Trump era aimed at restricting abortion, including a ban on US foreign aid for abortion-supportive groups.

Vance, a staunch advocate for increasing birth rates, emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against abortion, pointing to personal developments in his own family as he and his wife prepare for their fourth child.

The event featured messages from leaders such as Pope Leo XIV and former President Trump, emphasizing the enduring significance of protecting unborn life and advocating for pro-family policies.

