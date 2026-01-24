Vice President Vance Leads Anti-Abortion Activism

Vice President JD Vance rallied anti-abortion supporters at the annual March for Life, highlighting significant policy accomplishments from the Trump era aimed at restricting abortion, including a ban on US foreign aid for abortion-supportive groups.

Vance, a staunch advocate for increasing birth rates, emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against abortion, pointing to personal developments in his own family as he and his wife prepare for their fourth child.

The event featured messages from leaders such as Pope Leo XIV and former President Trump, emphasizing the enduring significance of protecting unborn life and advocating for pro-family policies.