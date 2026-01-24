Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Sets Sights on Pro-People Governance in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy signaled a return to Karnataka politics to establish a pro-people government. The JD(S) leader criticized the current Congress government, insisting on the importance of addressing corruption and misrule. The party celebrated its silver jubilee in Hassan, emphasizing the need for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:51 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has indicated a potential return to Karnataka state politics, aiming to focus on establishing a 'pro-people government' in the future.

During the JD(S) party's silver jubilee rally in Hassan, Kumaraswamy criticized the prevailing Congress government, calling for its removal due to alleged corruption and inefficiency. He emphasized that no force could diminish the JD(S) and that people desire change.

The leader spoke of his past accidental foray into politics and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his father's mission, particularly in improving farmers' livelihoods. Despite challenges, he aspires to effect positive transformations in the state.

