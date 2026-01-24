Left Menu

Political Uproar: Opposition Criticizes AAP Over Sirhind Train Blast

Opposition parties in Punjab criticized the AAP government for the Sirhind railway track blast, calling it a 'failure' of the state's law and order. This blast, potentially sabotage, injured a train driver and reignited fears of past violence. Congress and BJP demand urgent accountability and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:16 IST
Opposition parties in Punjab have strongly criticized the AAP government following a blast on the railway track in Sirhind, alleging it represents a 'clear failure' of the state's law and order under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

The explosion, occurring in the dedicated freight corridor, resulted in damage to a train engine and injured a loco pilot, sparking allegations of suspected sabotage. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the law enforcement and government, suggesting the state is reverting to a 'dark era' of fear and unrest.

Opposition leaders, including BJP's Tarun Chugh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demand a National Investigation Agency probe, citing the blast as a sign of deteriorating peace and security in Punjab, and criticize the AAP's governance and handling of anti-national forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

