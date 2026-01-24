Left Menu

Andy Burnham Eyes Parliament Return Amidst Labour Leadership Speculation

Andy Burnham, renowned for his influence in the Labour Party and current mayor of Greater Manchester, intends to re-enter Parliament. Despite potential leadership rivalry with Keir Starmer, Burnham assures his commitment to government support. The Labour Party grapples with unfavorable polls, while Burnham's candidacy faces political hurdles.

24-01-2026
Andy Burnham, a significant figure within the Labour Party and serving as the mayor of Greater Manchester, announced plans to return to Parliament. This move has sparked discussions of potential leadership competition with current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, although Burnham pledges allegiance to the government if elected.

Amidst declining opinion polls for Starmer and upcoming local elections, Labour faces a crucial test. Burnham, noted for maintaining a positive favorability rating, hopes to contest the Gorton and Denton parliamentary seat, previously held by Andrew Gwynne, who recently announced his resignation.

Despite being a potential candidate, Burnham's path to selection is uncertain, as reports indicate possible opposition from Starmer's supporters. Adding to the challenge, recent polls show the Reform UK party gaining ground over Labour in the constituency, complicating Burnham's prospective journey back to Parliament.

