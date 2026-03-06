Turbulent Times for New Zealand's National Party: Luxon Faces Leadership Challenge

In a surprising turn of events, support for New Zealand's ruling National party has sunk to its lowest level in over four years. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, facing dwindling public support, no longer enjoys the status of voters' preferred leader, as revealed by the latest polling data.

The Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll, released on Friday, indicated a 2.9-point drop in support for the conservative Nationals, reaching an unprecedented low of 28.4%, not seen since late 2021. Critics cite the weakening economy and rising unemployment as major factors contributing to the center-right coalition's waning popularity.

Conversely, the Labour party has been gaining traction, raising its support to 34.4% and strengthening its prospects of forming a center-left government with allies. Despite calls for his resignation, Luxon remains resolute, emphasizing his expertise in navigating economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)