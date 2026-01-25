Canadian PM Mark Carney to Address Australian Parliament Amid Global Order Debate

In a significant diplomatic move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Australia in March. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this visit on Sunday, expressing his support for Carney's critique of using economic integration as a geopolitical tool, a stance he shared in his acclaimed Davos speech.

Albanese echoed Carney's call for the reevaluation of the global order and emphasized Canada's role as a model for 'middle powers' to collaborate against dominant forces like American influence. The speech had notably stirred reactions, including criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This visit follows the October agreement between Canada and Australia aimed at enhancing cooperation, particularly in the trade of critical minerals, which indicates a strengthening alliance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)