Myanmar's Contested Polls: Military Dominance Amid Crisis

Myanmar's general election, seen as a military maneuver to consolidate power, is criticized globally. With the UN and Western governments dismissing it as unfair, concerns grow as the military-backed party secures most votes, while Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi remains detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 06:02 IST
Polling stations in Myanmar opened on Sunday for the final round of a disputed general election. The election is widely perceived as a strategic move by the military to cement its power, with a military-backed party set to prevail and junta chief expected to assume a political role.

The election, spanning multiple phases, has been marred by low voter turnout and international condemnation. Key cities Yangon and Mandalay saw voters at polling booths amidst a civil war stemming from a 2021 coup that toppled Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government.

Despite international disdain, the regime promises a government transition in April. However, as military confrontations continue and election results heavily favor the USDP, hopes for democratic restoration remain bleak. Regional powers like ASEAN and nations like Malaysia have refused to endorse or observe the polls.

